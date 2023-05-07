METAIRIE, La. — No. 2 Jesuit sweeps No. 10 Byrd in their Division I select quarterfinal series with a 5-3 win in game two Saturday at John Ryan Stadium.

How It Happened:

Jesuit came out of the gates swinging with a 2-RBI single from Patrick Berrigan to give the Blue Jays the early 2-0 lead.

William Good was on the mound for Jesuit and held Byrd in check with 7 strikeouts and zero earned runs through four innings of play. He would finish with 9 total in the win.

The Jackets would piece together a 3-run frame in the bottom of the 5th inning, capped off by an RBI triple from Kevin Robinson that gave Byrd the 3-2 lead.

In the top of the 7th inning, Alex Jeansonne would respond with a bases-loaded 3-RBI triple to give Jesuit the 5-3 advantage. The Jays would close out Byrd in the bottom of the frame to secure the game two victory.

Up Next:

Jesuit advances to the Division I select semi-finals where they will face No. 6 Pineville Thursday at 2 p.m.