NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— For the first time in the festival’s 53-year history, the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will be going completely cashless for 2023.

Organizers of the internationally-known festival made the announcement earlier this week, saying all transactions will be via card or touchless. We’re told festivalgoers will still be able to bring cash, but exchange their money in for tickets at the various vendors throughout the festival.

On Wednesday, Mayor LaToya Cantrell weighed in on the announcement, saying it is the wave of the future for Jazz Fest to start using more modern technology.

Jazz Fest kicks off Friday, April 28th.

