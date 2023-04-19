WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, April 18th, mayor Staci Mitchell appointed Jason Pleasant as Chief of the West Monroe Police Department.

“I’m very honored. I stand here to make this promise that I won’t let you down,” said Pleasant.

The former director of Green Oaks Detention Center has nearly 30 years of experience working in law enforcement, including 17 years at the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“It’s my opportunity to come back where I started. I started as a cadet officer in 1985 here. I’m excited about the opportunity that the mayor, and the citizens and the council has provided me.”

Pleasant says regardless of the challenges he will be facing, he says he wants to evaluate the dynamic of the police department before moving forward with his plans.

“I mean crime is always going to be a challenge, and I have some ideas about how to tackle that issue. But I really want to spend a period of time in the beginning just understanding the staff and the daily operations of the police department.”

Meanwhile, the board of aldermen also approved two proposed ordinances. One will include adding an Ad Valorem property tax to be levied with the Hotel Corridor Economic Development District on the property next to the sports complex, on which the city would levy a five-mill property tax.

“That hotel, the Indoor Sport Complex, as well as the Ike Hamilton because money raised on taxes levy through the Economic Development District must be spent on properties in economic development within that district,” said mayor Staci Mitchell.

The other economic development district includes a hotel occupancy tax to be levied with the West Monroe ISF Hotel Development District.

“The hotels and the immediate vicinity of the Indoors Sports Complex, it is paid by the guest. It’s an occupancy tax, and those are the hotels that would benefit the most from the construction of the Indoor Sports Complex,” explained Mitchell.

Jason Pleasant will take office Thursday, April 20th, 2023.