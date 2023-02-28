WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 27, 2023, Jamie Johnson was named as the General Manager of West Monroe’s new indoor sports complex slated to open this coming Fall. Jamie is a West Monroe native and co-owner of D-Bat Monroe, a softball and baseball equipment company and training facility.

Construction has been going on the building for the past year and is continuing to progress. The new complex is 112,000 square-feet and is expected to open this Fall, but a specific date has not been set yet.