BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Sunday, Feb. 19 marked the start of a new chapter for 48 men and women with dreams of becoming Louisiana State Troopers.

The select group of cadets reported to Louisiana State Police Training Academy for their first day of a 24-week-long training course.

During the class, the members of Cadet Class 102 will learn personal discipline, attention to detail, leadership, teamwork skills, and inner strength.

The course will instruct cadets in multiple areas of study, including:

firearm proficiency

tactical driving

de-escalation techniques

advanced crash investigation

lawful use of force

implicit bias recognition

impaired driving detection

effective communication

leadership skills that exemplify the LSP Core Values

What happens after they graduate?

Cadets who successfully complete the 24-week-long course will graduate and move on to yet more instruction. They will put what they’ve learned into action by participating in a 10 to 16-week field training program. As new Troopers, they’ll work alongside experienced colleagues who will show them real-world applications of the skills they learned as cadets.

Do you want in on the next class?

Are you interested in becoming a Louisiana State Trooper?

If so, visit http://www.lsp.org/recruit.html and check out information on the recruiting and training process.

Anyone interested in getting another job within the Louisiana Department of Public Safety Police through the Louisiana State Civil Service System can visit http://www.lsp.org/dps_police.html and http://www.civilservice.louisiana.gov for related information.