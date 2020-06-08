“It took me back to 2016,” Sandra Sterling reacts to Baton Rouge protests

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33)(FOX 44) – Sandra Sterling, the aunt of Alton Sterling the man who was gunned down by a BRPD officer in 2016, says the protests in Baton Rouge take her back to the year Alton was killed.

“When you say justice it just pains me, because I don’t think there’s going to be justice,” Sterling says.

When Alton died, a light went out for Sterling. She wanted justice for her nephew and justice for any other black man killed by police.

She says she didn’t get that. The officers involved in Alton’s death were never charged, only fired.

When she saw the video of George Floyd’s death circulating around the internet, the pain and disgust she felt when her nephew was killed resurfaced.

But now she worries that the Floyd family won’t get the justice she craved for Alton.

“For this to keep happening like this it doesn’t give us a lot of hope. They want this to die down to me for the next killing to happen.,” Sterling says. “Because it just keeps happening over and over again.”

Over the river in West Baton Rouge Parish, that same fear was ignited by the death of George Floyd. This time it was for the family of Josef Richardson, a man who was gunned down in July.

Richardson’s nephew, Reynard Douglas says the protests in baton rouge give him a bittersweet feeling.

“I saw what this man went through, I didn’t get to see what my uncle went through and that hurts even more,” Reynard Douglas says. “I saw what this man went through. I didn’t get to see what my uncle went through and that hurts even more.”

Floyd is getting the acknowledgement, but what does that mean for Louisiana law enforcement?

“We need these leaders these mayors these senators these representatives these council members to stand up with these citizens and let them know that we need this change.”

Both Douglas and sterling say their healing process is still happening.

But they hope through these protests for Floyd, real change will happen when it comes to police’s relationship with citizens.

So that one less family will have to rely on pictures to see their loved ones.”