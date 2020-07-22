Inmate found dead in Iberia Parish Jail

NEW IBERIA, La. (The Daily Iberian) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a 25-year-old inmate at the Iberia Parish Jail, according to a prepared statement.

At approximately 3:45 on Tuesday, jail staff found a male inmate unresponsive in his cell, the statement said. Staff attempted lifesaving measures but were unsuccessful. The inmate was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is being conducted by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Investigations. The cause of death will be determined by the Coroner’s Office.

The name of the inmate is not being released pending family notification.