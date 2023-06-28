SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Make this 4th of July a memorable one by participating in the thrilling Independence Day celebrations across Northwest Louisiana, East Texas, Northwest Arkansas, and Southeast Oklahoma.

Join the crowds as they gather in parks and city centers for an unforgettable experience filled with fireworks, mouth-watering food, and enjoyable family fun. Don’t miss out on these incredible 4th of July events in the ArkLaTex. Plan your celebration today and make sure to check out the list below for the best festivities near you!

Friday, June 30

Marshall, Texas: Bear Creek Smokehouse’s Food, Family & Fireworks!

Live music and BBQ for sale from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Fireworks begin just after 9:00 p.m.

Coolers allowed (no glass)

Saturday, July 1

Natchitoches, La: Celebration on the Cane

Food vendors on the downtown riverbank after 5:00 p.m.

Live entertainment on the downtown riverbank stage from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Shopping and horse and carriage rides available downtown

Visitors can kayak or paddleboard on the river

Atlanta, Texas: SummerFest & Fireworks Show at the Atlanta Fire Department

Event begins at 6:00 p.m.

Live concert, food vendors, yard games and more

Annual fireworks show at 9:00 p.m.

Mount Pleasant, Texas: Happy Birthday USA Fireworks Show at the Mount Pleasant Fairgrounds

Kids’ Patriotic Parade begins at 4:00 p.m.

Corn hole tournament, live music performances and patriotic tribute

Kids zone with water slides, water volleyball net, train rides, snow cones, ice cream and giveaways

Shaded public seating area

Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.

Panola County, Texas: 1st Annual Fourth of July Celebration at Lake Murvaul

Kickoff at 12:00 p.m.

Food vendors, live music and kids’ zone

Vehicle parade at 3:00 p.m.

Boat parade at dusk

Fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 2

Benton, La: Freedom Celebration Cypress Baptist

Food trucks available starting at 7:00 p.m.

Car show and family fun

Fireworks show starts at dark

Robeline, La: July 4th Celebration with School Supply Giveaway at Robeline City Park

School supply giveaway begins at 6:00 p.m.

Live music, free food and a fireworks show

Redwater, Texas: Freedom Fest 2023

Food served at 7:00 p.m.

Games and activities in the RW High School parking lot

Fireworks show shortly after dusk

Monday, July 3

Magnolia, Ark: Sparks in the Park at Eastside Park

Festival begins at 7:00 p.m.

Live entertainment, food trucks, goodies for the kids and fireworks show

Tuesday, July 4

Blanchard, La: 4th of July Festivities at Northwood Hills Golf Club

Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.

Vendors, food trucks and live music

Fireworks begin just after 9:00 p.m.

Bossier City, La: 4th of July Festival at the Louisiana Boardwalk

Festival begins at 5:00 p.m.

Face painting, bounce houses, balloon animals, live music and food trucks

Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.

Shreveport, La: 4th of July Glo Fest at the Bakowski Bridge of Lights

Events held at the Riverview Amphitheatre and Plaza

Presentation honoring active and veteran military personnel at 6:30 p.m.

Live music performances from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Juggling, hula hooping, fire blowing and stilt walking performances

Fireworks display on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights at 9:30 p.m.

Musical performances on the stage after the fireworks and light show

DeKalb, Texas: July 4, 2023 Celebration at DeKalb City Ballpark

Tacos, snow cones, and concessions open at 5:00 p.m.

Blow up waterslide, bounce house contests and games and throughout the night

Fireworks at dark around 9:15 p.m.

No dogs allowed

Jefferson, Texas: Jefferson Salutes America 2023 at Otstott Park

Event begins at 6:00 p.m.

Children’s parade, ice cream championship and cake and pie auction

Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band performance at 7:30 p.m.

Quacker State 500 Duck Race at 9:15 p.m.

Fireworks Extravaganza on the riverfront at 9:30 p.m.

New Boston, Texas: Freedom Fest at T&P Trailhead Park Pavilion

Festival opens at 6:00 p.m.

Live music, water slide, bounce houses and food trucks

Fireworks begin at dark

Talco, Texas: Independence Day Fireworks Show at Talco Community Park

Free hotdogs and giveaways begin at 7:00 p.m.

Fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m.

Wake Village, Texas: 4th of July Fireworks Show at King Park

Fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m.

Ashdown, Ark: 4th of July Celebration at Ashdown Junior High School

Event begins at 5:00 p.m.

Music, birthday cake, games and food vendors

Fireworks show after dark

Doddridge, Ark: July 4, 2023 Celebration at Springbank Park

Water slides and food vendors open from 11:00 a.m.

4 States Fusion Chorus performance at 12:30 p.m.

Fireworks show begins after dark

Hochatown, Okla: 4th of July Freedom Festival at Crystal Lake Ranch

Festival begins at 2:00 p.m.

Food vendors, caricature artist, DJ and live music

National anthem at 9:40 p.m.

Fireworks begin at 9:54 p.m.

Entry fee $20 per vehicle

VIP parking $100 per vehicle