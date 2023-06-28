SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Make this 4th of July a memorable one by participating in the thrilling Independence Day celebrations across Northwest Louisiana, East Texas, Northwest Arkansas, and Southeast Oklahoma.
Join the crowds as they gather in parks and city centers for an unforgettable experience filled with fireworks, mouth-watering food, and enjoyable family fun. Don’t miss out on these incredible 4th of July events in the ArkLaTex. Plan your celebration today and make sure to check out the list below for the best festivities near you!
Friday, June 30
Marshall, Texas: Bear Creek Smokehouse’s Food, Family & Fireworks!
Live music and BBQ for sale from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Fireworks begin just after 9:00 p.m.
Coolers allowed (no glass)
Saturday, July 1
Natchitoches, La: Celebration on the Cane
Food vendors on the downtown riverbank after 5:00 p.m.
Live entertainment on the downtown riverbank stage from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
Shopping and horse and carriage rides available downtown
Visitors can kayak or paddleboard on the river
Atlanta, Texas: SummerFest & Fireworks Show at the Atlanta Fire Department
Event begins at 6:00 p.m.
Live concert, food vendors, yard games and more
Annual fireworks show at 9:00 p.m.
Mount Pleasant, Texas: Happy Birthday USA Fireworks Show at the Mount Pleasant Fairgrounds
Kids’ Patriotic Parade begins at 4:00 p.m.
Corn hole tournament, live music performances and patriotic tribute
Kids zone with water slides, water volleyball net, train rides, snow cones, ice cream and giveaways
Shaded public seating area
Fireworks begin at 9:15 p.m.
Panola County, Texas: 1st Annual Fourth of July Celebration at Lake Murvaul
Kickoff at 12:00 p.m.
Food vendors, live music and kids’ zone
Vehicle parade at 3:00 p.m.
Boat parade at dusk
Fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
Benton, La: Freedom Celebration Cypress Baptist
Food trucks available starting at 7:00 p.m.
Car show and family fun
Fireworks show starts at dark
Robeline, La: July 4th Celebration with School Supply Giveaway at Robeline City Park
School supply giveaway begins at 6:00 p.m.
Live music, free food and a fireworks show
Redwater, Texas: Freedom Fest 2023
Food served at 7:00 p.m.
Games and activities in the RW High School parking lot
Fireworks show shortly after dusk
Monday, July 3
Magnolia, Ark: Sparks in the Park at Eastside Park
Festival begins at 7:00 p.m.
Live entertainment, food trucks, goodies for the kids and fireworks show
Tuesday, July 4
Blanchard, La: 4th of July Festivities at Northwood Hills Golf Club
Festivities begin at 5:30 p.m.
Vendors, food trucks and live music
Fireworks begin just after 9:00 p.m.
Bossier City, La: 4th of July Festival at the Louisiana Boardwalk
Festival begins at 5:00 p.m.
Face painting, bounce houses, balloon animals, live music and food trucks
Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
Shreveport, La: 4th of July Glo Fest at the Bakowski Bridge of Lights
Events held at the Riverview Amphitheatre and Plaza
Presentation honoring active and veteran military personnel at 6:30 p.m.
Live music performances from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Juggling, hula hooping, fire blowing and stilt walking performances
Fireworks display on the Bakowski Bridge of Lights at 9:30 p.m.
Musical performances on the stage after the fireworks and light show
DeKalb, Texas: July 4, 2023 Celebration at DeKalb City Ballpark
Tacos, snow cones, and concessions open at 5:00 p.m.
Blow up waterslide, bounce house contests and games and throughout the night
Fireworks at dark around 9:15 p.m.
No dogs allowed
Jefferson, Texas: Jefferson Salutes America 2023 at Otstott Park
Event begins at 6:00 p.m.
Children’s parade, ice cream championship and cake and pie auction
Shreveport Metropolitan Concert Band performance at 7:30 p.m.
Quacker State 500 Duck Race at 9:15 p.m.
Fireworks Extravaganza on the riverfront at 9:30 p.m.
New Boston, Texas: Freedom Fest at T&P Trailhead Park Pavilion
Festival opens at 6:00 p.m.
Live music, water slide, bounce houses and food trucks
Fireworks begin at dark
Talco, Texas: Independence Day Fireworks Show at Talco Community Park
Free hotdogs and giveaways begin at 7:00 p.m.
Fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m.
Wake Village, Texas: 4th of July Fireworks Show at King Park
Fireworks begin at 9:00 p.m.
Ashdown, Ark: 4th of July Celebration at Ashdown Junior High School
Event begins at 5:00 p.m.
Music, birthday cake, games and food vendors
Fireworks show after dark
Doddridge, Ark: July 4, 2023 Celebration at Springbank Park
Water slides and food vendors open from 11:00 a.m.
4 States Fusion Chorus performance at 12:30 p.m.
Fireworks show begins after dark
Hochatown, Okla: 4th of July Freedom Festival at Crystal Lake Ranch
Festival begins at 2:00 p.m.
Food vendors, caricature artist, DJ and live music
National anthem at 9:40 p.m.
Fireworks begin at 9:54 p.m.
Entry fee $20 per vehicle
VIP parking $100 per vehicle