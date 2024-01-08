SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – In preparation for the 2024 filing season, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) announced that there are tips, tools, and resources to aid taxpayers in filing their 2023 returns.

The “Get Ready” page on the IRS website has a series of helpful tips below are a few of the tools with brief explanations to help taxpayers navigate the site and the tax filing process.

Interactive Tax Assistant – a tool that assists you in understanding questions related to tax law. Who should file filing statuses, dependents, credits, and deductions?

Earned Income Tax Credit Assistant – EITC is available for low to moderate-earning families with qualifying children. Taxpayers can use the assistant to help determine eligibility and the amount of their credit.

Where’s My Refund – just as it says, this tool helps track your refund status after filing. According to the IRS, most refunds are issued in less than 21 calendar days. Whether you file electronically or via paper return determines the availability of your refund status using this tool.

IRS Individual Online Account – Any taxpayer with a Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer ID Number can set up an online account to get information such as balances owed, payment history, payment schedule, transcripts, view or create payment plans, and more. A new feature in 2024 allows users to cancel scheduled payments to the IRS.

Identity Protection PIN – a six-digit number that prevents anyone else from accessing information about you as a taxpayer. You must register online to request an IPP.

Filing options – IRS Free File is available to almost anyone by visiting the IRS Free File webpage. Taxpayers can also find an authorized tax pro to e-file their returns.

The deadline to file 2023 tax returns is Monday, April 15, 2024.