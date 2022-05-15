MOUNT HERMON, La. (WGNO) — Louisiana State Police began investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of 2 people in Washington Parish Saturday night.

Just after 11:00, Troopers responded to LA Highway 440 near LA Highway 450 near Mount Hermon. LSP reports the crash claimed the lives of 31-year-old Pamela Brown and 16-year-old Jaquan Brown of Kentwood.

Police say Pamela and Jaquan Brown were traveling west on LA 440 in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra when the car veered off the roadway to the right. The car overturned after striking an embankment, then struck 2 trees.

Brown and Brown were both wearing seatbelts during the crash, but sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

LSP adds 3 other juveniles were also in the car at the time and were transported to area hospitals for treatment of severe injuries.

Police suspect impairment to be a factor in the deadly crash with toxicology results pending. LSP continues to investigate the crash.