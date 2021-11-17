Impairment suspected after truck barrels through library wall in Louisiana

FARMERVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Farmerville Police Department responded to an accident call involving a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado on Tuesday, November 16.

Officers arrived around 7:20 p.m. and found that a truck had driven through a wall of the Union Parish Library.

Image courtesy of Farmerville Police Department

The library is located at 202 W Jackson St. and as you can see in the picture, the truck did “serious damage to the structure,” according to the Farmerville Police Department.

At some point while travelling along West Jackson St., 36-year-old Micky Mitchell “lost control of the vehicle causing it to crash.

The 36-year-old failed sobriety tests at the scene and officers suspect that impairment played a part in this crash.

Mitchell was arrested and sent to the Union Parish Detention Center.

Mitchell is facing these charges:

Possession of Schedule II (Meth)

Possession of Schedule III (Suboxone)

Driving While Intoxicated (First Offense)

Careless Operation

No Vehicle Insurance

The Farmerville Police Department found that Mitchell had “four outstanding warrants through the City of Ruston” and the 36-year-old was subsequently “charged with Fugitive from Justice.”

Farmerville Fire & Rescue and Pafford EMS assisted the Farmerville Police Department at the scene.