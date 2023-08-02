LAFAYETTE, La. (BRPROUD) – A TikTok about a 3-year-old boy and his papa has gone viral. More than 5 million people have watched the video posted by Sandra Merry Lemoine on Monday, July 24.

Her grandson, Bennett Chelette, runs to greet his grandfather Terrell Lemoine upon arrival at Lafayette Regional Airport. Terrell returned from Dubai around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 23.

Sandra Lemoine said Bennett’s parents wanted to surprise Terrell at the airport. Bennett was anxious to see his papa. According to Sandra Lemoine, “He kept asking “Where’s Papa?” and “Papa’s on the airplane?” Lemoine said they had to hold Bennett back when the passengers started coming out.

That ended when Bennett caught site of his grandpa.

Bennett broke loose and took off screaming, “I’m coming, Papa.” After a few minutes together, Bennett, his parents and the Lemoines went their separate ways as they live about 90 minutes apart.

After the video was posted on TikTok, Lemoine did not think much of it until her daughter-in-law called and said it already had 20,000 views. By the time Lemoine was able to check, the video had 700,000 views.

The video has extra meaning for Lemoine. She said Bennett has had some speech delays. He spent time in therapy and began to learn sign language.

Bennett started to talk more about six months ago, and so hearing him say, “I’m coming, Papa,” was music to the family’s ears.

Lemoine grew up in Baton Rouge, and Bennett is one of seven grandchildren for her and Terrell.

“People have taken 10 seconds to watch joy and are loving on the sweet innocence of pure love from a 3-year-old boy that we call our B-Man and his best friend we call Papa. My heart is full.” Lemoine said, “My faith in humanity has been restored.”