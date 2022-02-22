BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The first weekend of Mardi Gras parades just concluded and it ended with multiple arrests.

The arrests stemmed from a multi-agency effort “on and around the parade route,” according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

These agencies were present around the parade route:

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics division

West Baton Rouge Sheriff Office

Louisiana State Police criminal division

The above agencies were tasked with keeping an eye out for criminal activity.

Their combined work led to the seizure of 19 handguns from adults and juveniles.

Image courtesy of Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

Along with the illegal weapons, law enforcement confiscated illegal drugs including “marijuana, Heroin, OxyContin, Hydrocodone, Xanax and Suboxone and various amounts prescription meds,” according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Along with the guns and illegal drugs, law enforcement also seized vape pens that they say had “illegal amounts of THC.”

Twenty-two offenders were either handcuffed or given misdemeanor summons over the weekend.



