SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A pelican is alive today because an empathetic ICU nurse couldn’t go to sleep on Thursday night after seeing a massive, white bird acting strangely in a Shreveport park.

Jodie Ford is an ICU nurse in Shreveport, and she said the whole thing started on Thursday when she was participating in a Christmas Bird Count through the Red River Refuge.

“It was me and two other birders, and our area was C. Bickham Dixon Park,” said Ford. “We got there around seven that morning and around one o’clock, a professor from LSUS drove up and asked if we had seen the pelican on the water. He thought maybe the bird was in distress.”

The white pelican was in distress.

The white pelican was hung up on a fishing hook and line. (Source: Jodie Ford.)

The Audubon Society’s 124th yearly Christmas Bird Count is a conservation effort made by citizen scientists across the nation to help the Audubon Society with conservation efforts. Community members like you and I count how many birds are seen in a given area and turn in the data to Audubon.

Anyone who has the desire to help birds can feel good about joining in the adventure.

But Ford said her group of volunteers did something rare during a Christmas Bird Count. They decided to stop counting birds on Thursday because they wanted to check on the pelican again.

“We went to the boat launch in the back of the park and I immediately saw the bird. It was across the water on the opposite shore, but I had a camera and binoculars. It was so far away I couldn’t tell if he was tangled in something,” said Ford.

The birders kept an eye on the pelican for a while before returning to their bird count, and Ford said she went back four times in all to check on the pelican.

The pelican was stuck on a hook on the opposite side of the shore, but Ford was determined to save it. (Source: Jodie Ford.)

“We even went from a different location to see him, but I couldn’t see if he was tangled.”

But after Ford laid down to go to sleep on Thursday night, she couldn’t let it go.

“I couldn’t sleep,” she said. “I sent an email around 11:30 p.m. because I kept thinking about the bird. I got up Friday morning and had a busy day planned. I was off of work, but I couldn’t enjoy my day.”

So Ford did what she could and called Wildlife and Fisheries. Then she made a post on Facebook.

“Facebook is where I got all the traction,” Jodie said with a giggle. “I help with a local dog and cat rescue, and I’m a member of that community. So I logged onto Shreveport Bossier Lost and Found Pets. I knew the group was made up of animal lovers, so I made my plea.”

Jodie told people she felt helpless and that she didn’t have a boat. She asked for anyone who could to help the white pelican.

“People were offering kayaks and canoes, and my neighbor offered an inflatable canoe.”

There were cages and boxes, and a prominent birder called to say he was going to reach out to a few people. Then Sherri Talley (former KTAL anchor) said she was a pelican rescuer with experience rescuing and transporting pelicans.

“She gave me her number, and she was on the way there. She didn’t hesitate,” Ford said.

A game warden called next, and then Ford talked to WERLA on Cross Lake.

“I asked if they’d take the bird if we could rescue it and it was injured. They said they would.”

The wildlife officer brought a specialized boat and the comments people were making online were incredibly encouraging.

“Everyone was just rooting for us,” said Ford.

Jodie Ford, Sherri Talley, and Rufus Lemaire celebrating a successful rescue!



Sherri Talley, Rufus Lemaire, and two wildlife agents showed up. Everyone got in the boat and headed out to see the pelican.

“They assessed the pelican; that’s when they knew he was hooked on a line in his ankle. There’s no way he could have gotten out. It was a braided line, so he couldn’t have broken the line.”

Ford said the white pelican had to be put in the boat and the hook had to be smashed and flattened so it could be backed out without hurting the bird.

“It’s our state bird and he was massive,” said Ford on Sunday evening, a few days after the incident. “I think it’s amazing that everyone recognized the value of coming together to help this guy. We did this to him. We (humans) leave hooks in the water. But it’s such an easy fix to help a tangled bird.

Now Ford wants fishermen and those who pick up litter to look for hooks that are tangled up in trees along waterways.

“Clean up the treelines,” she said.

Knowing the white pelican was in distress—the fact that he was alone and so close to the shoreline, near downed limbs—made the difference for Ford. She said the pelican looked tired and defeated, and his head was tucked.

“I encourage people to be alert and pay attention. It takes a keen eye sometime, but always look and ask for help if you can’t help the bird yourself.”

Ford also said that she was really impressed with kind people in Shreveport.

“This is a great display of teamwork,” she gushed. “The pelican was flapping his wings and had his head held high when he was in the boat, and Talley recognized that he didn’t need to be taken to a rescue.”

Talley said the best thing you can do is let them stay in nature, so they put him in the boat and took him out further in the water before letting him go.

“Then he flew away to his new life.”