PINEVILLE, La. – Feb. 16, 2021 (12 p.m.) – Cleco has restored power to over 9,000 of the 11,110 customers impacted by the winter storm. More inclement weather is forecasted for tonight and into tomorrow.

“We’re asking our customers to be patient and stay safe, as forecasts indicate more freezing rain, sleet and snow are possible over the next few days,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management.

Safety tips: