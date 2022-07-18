IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office in on the search for 54-year-old, Mark Buteaux, who was last seen on July 9th, 2022.

Standing at just over six feet, Buteaux has blue eyes, brown and grey hair, and is roughly 180 pounds. He was last seen around 3:00 p.m. walking down the 2600 block of Canal Street in Jeanerette wearing blue jeans and a dark muscle shirt.

Per Sheriff Tommy Romero, if you have any information or tips, please contact the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office via their mobile app or by dialing 337-369-3711.