COVINGTON, La. (WGNO) — Traffic on I-12 East shut down after a crash involving several cars and a tractor-trailer, St. Tammany Parish officials said Friday morning. As of 9:30 a.m., I-12E between highways 1085 and 1077 remained closed.

According to a Facebook post by the St. Tammany Parish Fire District 13 just after 8 a.m., officials were on the scene of the incident. Details of how the crash happened were unavailable in the early reports of the investigation.

We’re told the crash involved a tractor-trailer and at least one vehicle that overturned. Officials say people were taken away in two ambulances and an AirMed helicopter but it was not disclosed how many were injured.

It is unknown how long traffic will remain closed. Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes. WGNO will keep this story updated as more information becomes available.

