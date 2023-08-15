ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Motorists traveling from Acadiana in the direction of Baton Rouge may want to allow even more extra time than normal over the next two weekends.

According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, emergency road work will have I-10 eastbound down to one lane near Henderson, at the base of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, to Lake Pelba (mile marker 122) from Friday through Tuesday, and again from Friday, Aug. 25-Tuesday, Aug. 29.

The closures are scheduled both weekends from 8 p.m. Friday until noon on Tuesday.

The closures are necessary for the DOTD to replace a broken finger joint on the bridge near the Butte La Rose exit, authorities said.

One lane of the road will be open to regular traffic with a 12-foot maximum width restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

The lane closures will begin near the start of the bridge to make emergency response easier should the need arise. Expect heavy delays during the repair work, and motorists are advised to take I-49 north to US 190 east toward Baton Rouge as a alternate route.

Travelers may want to use one of the available travel apps like 511la.org, Waze or Google Maps.



