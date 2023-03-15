LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced lane closures that will cause some drivers on both I-10 and I-49 to take a detour.

All lanes of I-49 northbound and I-10 eastbound at the interchange will be closed overnight Thursday-Friday and all weekend from Friday night until Monday morning.

The closures are scheduled from 9 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday and again Friday at 9 p.m., until Monday at 4 a.m., weather permitting. From 4 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday, I-10 eastbound will be down to one lane.

The repairs are due to structural damage from an 18-wheeler hitting the bridge while traveling northbound.

DOTD said the closure Thursday night-Friday morning will allow crews to setup and receive equipment necessary for the span assembly and the weekend closure is to install the newly constructed girders and bridge deck.

All lanes of I-10 in the eastbound direction will be open to traffic once the concrete closure pour has met the necessary curing requirements, DOTD said.

During this time, the following closures will remain in place:

I-10 eastbound overpass auxiliary lane (deceleration/acceleration lane)

I-49 northbound exit ramp from I-10 (Exit 103B)

I-10 eastbound on-ramp from I-49 (Exit 1A)

Detours for all closures include the following:

I-49 Northbound – Take the I-10 EB exit for Baton Rouge (Exit 1A). Once on I-10 EB, take the exit for Louisiana Avenue (Exit 104). Take a left at the stop sign and go under the overpass. Take the ramp to get on I-10 WB. Once on I-10 WB you can take the exit for Opelousas (Exit 103B) to access I-49 NB.

I-10 Eastbound – If traveling on I-10 EB, take the exit for Morgan City (Exit 103A) and merge onto the Evangeline Thruway. Take a left at the Willow Street intersection to gain access to the NB Evangeline Thruway. Take the I-10 EB exit for Baton Rouge (Exit 1A).