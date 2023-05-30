CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Boys ages nine to twelve are invited to apply for a very special Camp in northwest Louisiana.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said that applications for this summer’s Caddo Sheriff’s Camp are still being accepted.

The camp is conducted by both the Sheriff’s Office and the Boy Scouts of America’s Norwela Council and will take place at Kinsey Scout Reservation from June 11-14.

Sheriff’s Camp gives boys from Caddo Parish the opportunity to learn about scouting and is designed for kids who may not have another opportunity to go to camp.

Included in the camp schedule are developing leadership skills, archery, swimming, and marksmanship.

Donations from local citizens make it possible for boys to attend the camp, and transportation to and from the camp is also provided.

Those who wish to apply, and anyone who would like to donate to the cause, may contact the Boy Scouts Office at 318-868-2774 or stop by to fill out an application at 3508 Beverly Place in Shreveport.