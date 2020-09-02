Hurricane Laura survivors: Previous FEMA help doesn’t affect eligibility

BATON ROUGE, La. – Hurricane Laura survivors in Louisiana should register with FEMA even if they have registered with the agency for previous disasters.

FEMA considers each disaster to be a separate event so survivors affected by multiple storms may receive help more than once.

Survivors in Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Ouachita, Vermilion and Vernon parishes may be eligible for FEMA grants to help with their recovery. Help may include rent, home repair, home replacement and other disaster-related needs such as childcare, medical and dental expenses.

Although the federal government cannot make you whole, it may help your recovery move forward by providing grants for basic repairs to make your home safe, accessible and secure. FEMA assistance may also provide temporary help with a place for you and your family to stay while you build your own recovery plan.

It is important to remember that grants are to be used only for certain disaster-related expenses. Survivors should keep receipts for three years to show how they spent FEMA grants.

If you have a homeowner’s or flood insurance policy, file your insurance claim immediately before applying for disaster assistance. The faster you file, the faster your recovery can begin.

If you cannot return to your home, or you are unable to live in your home, visit DisasterAssistance.gov or call the FEMA helpline 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585 to determine if state, voluntary or local organizations are in your community to address your immediate needs.

Don’t be discouraged if you do not have access to telephone or Internet. If you have any questions, contact the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585. If you use 711 or Video Relay Service, call 800-621-3362.

For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4559.