Hurricane Delta survivors: What to expect after registering with FEMA

BATON ROUGE, La. (FEMA) — If you were affected by Hurricane Delta and you live in Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis, and Vermilion Parish, you may be eligible for FEMA help.

Assistance provided by FEMA for homeowners and renters can include grants for needed rentals and repairs to make their primary homes habitable. It can also help other serious disaster-related needs like replacing essential household items, medical and dental expenses and funeral and burial costs.

First, if you have an insurance policy, you should file a claim.

If you have uninsured or underinsured losses, contact FEMA by either going online to disasterassistance.gov, downloading the FEMA app or by calling the helpline at 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585).

Information that you need to have when you register includes:

Address of the damaged primary dwelling where the damage occurred;

Current mailing address;

Current telephone number;

Insurance information;

A description of disaster-caused damage and losses;

Total household annual income;

Routing and account number for checking or savings account so FEMA can directly transfer disaster assistance funds.

Home Inspections and COVID-19

If you reported that you cannot or may not be able to safely live in your home, it may be necessary for FEMA to perform an inspection of the damaged dwelling. Due to COVID-19, home inspections may be conducted remotely by phone.

For remote inspections, FEMA inspectors will contact you to ask questions about the type and extent of damage sustained. Remote inspections provide a new way of evaluating damage – as distinct from traditional, in-person inspections – and helping expedite the delivery of recovery assistance to survivors based on their eligibility.

If you had minimal damage and can live in your home, you will not automatically be scheduled for a home inspection when registering for FEMA assistance. If you find significant disaster-caused damage after you register with FEMA, you can request an inspection.

Part of the FEMA disaster-assistance registration process includes providing a call-back phone number for FEMA to contact you to set up a home inspection and other information.

Applicants using a relay service, such as videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel, should provide your specific number assigned to that service. It is important that FEMA is able to contact you, and you should be aware phone calls from FEMA may come from an unidentified number.

For the latest information on Hurricane Delta, visit www.fema.gov/disasters/hurricane-delta.