Hurricane Delta causing flight cancellations at BTR

State News

by: Stacie Richard

Posted: / Updated:

Several dozen mothballed Delta Air Lines jets are parked on a closed runway at Kansas City International Airport on Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. Delta Air Lines said Monday, Aug. 31, 2020 that it will drop the fee for domestic flights. Delta is following the example set by United Airlines and saying it will drop an unpopular $200 fee on customers who change a ticket for travel within the United States. The moves come as airlines are desperately trying to lure people back to flying. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Flight cancellations are occurring at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR) due to Hurricane Delta.

  • At this time American Airlines has cancelled BTR flights on Friday and Saturday, and plans to resume operations on Sunday.
  • Delta has cancelled their afternoon flights on Friday, but pre-noon flights are still scheduled for now.
  • ·United Airlines is still assessing the potential impact on flights, but has not cancelled any BTR flights at this time.

Passengers should contact their airlines for specifics about their flights by calling the reservations number or visiting the airline’s website Flight Status page. Flights are subject to further change due to the fluid situation related to weather conditions.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story