Hurricane Delta causing flight cancellations at BTR

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- Flight cancellations are occurring at the Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport (BTR) due to Hurricane Delta.
- At this time American Airlines has cancelled BTR flights on Friday and Saturday, and plans to resume operations on Sunday.
- Delta has cancelled their afternoon flights on Friday, but pre-noon flights are still scheduled for now.
- ·United Airlines is still assessing the potential impact on flights, but has not cancelled any BTR flights at this time.
Passengers should contact their airlines for specifics about their flights by calling the reservations number or visiting the airline’s website Flight Status page. Flights are subject to further change due to the fluid situation related to weather conditions.
