Hurricane Delta causing flight cancellations at BTR

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA--Despite it's moniker of being the French Quarter, much of the inconic ironwork and design is of Spanish influence. Jackson Square was once the Plaza De Armes. The Cabildo was built in 1799 and controlled by Spain until 1803. Today it is part of the State Museum.

Eileen Tomczuk is the Education Coordinator for the Louisiana State Museum and says, "though we have so many different things in the Louisiana State Museum's Collection, just the fact that the building is here and it has history written in all of it's rooms and details, makes it a never ending document to learn about the history of New Orleans."