Hundreds get COVID test after virus cluster found in Tigerland

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33/FOX 44) – A Tigerland bar teamed up with medical experts to give free COVID-19 tests to students on Thursday.

Lines of cars filled Fred’s parking lot in Tigerland for COVID-19 testing. Jackie Gonda and Johnny Schermann got their test. Schermann said he was at Fred’s when it reopened.

“I found out that one of the people I was talking to, he actually tested positive and so I figured it was time that I should probably come get tested,” Shermann said.

Last week, the Louisiana Department of Health said an outbreak of new COVID cases were linked to several Tigerland bars. Younger people are now getting the virus like never before.

Vishal Vasanji, CEO of Relief Telemed, said “Hey, this is very much alive and it can effect you and two, to make it more accessible to them so they can get tested and we can help keep the community safe and stop the spread.”

“Typically young people believe they are invincible. They are not invincible. They are not impervious to this virus,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Thursday, Louisiana had 938 new COVID-19 cases, nearly all of them from community spread. Numbers show people between the ages of 18 and 29 now have the highest number of cases of any age group in the state. Experts say it’s another reason to take this virus seriously and to wear a mask.

Louisiana Department of Health

Gonda said, “I know one of my friends grandfather passed away from it. So, it’s like, if I can stop from someone else getting it and giving it to their grandparents it’s not that big a deal for me to wear a mask.”

Fred’s gave away masks to anyone taking a test. At least 300 people were tested.