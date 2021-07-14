Humane Society of Louisiana and Lawmakers honors 102-year-old animal advocate

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- The Humane Society of Louisiana and Lawmakers honors 102-year-old Holly F. Reynolds for her work in advocating for animal rights.

For the past 60 years, Holly F. Reynolds has done everything she could to help animals in need. She lobbied for stronger bills and higher penalties against animal abusers, rescued stray dogs and cats, volunteered, donated to her favorite animal charities, and encouraged people to be kind and compassionate whenever she could. Along the way, she also formed three organizations – the Northshore Humane Society, the Coalition of Animal Advocates (COLAA), and Capitol Area Animal Welfare Society (CAAWS).



Holly F. Reynold. Courtesy of The Humane Society of Louisiana.

To recognize Ms. Reynold’s work, who turned 102 this year, the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) asked Representative Barbara Freiberg (R – 70) to introduce a Resolution that would honor Holly during the 2021 legislative session. Representative Freiberg graciously accepted the Humane Society’s request and introduced HCR #29, which passed unanimously and was signed by Governor John Bel Edwards near the end of the session.

“We cannot thank Holly enough for paving the way for the rest of us to follow. Her dedication and devotion to this honorable cause speaks volumes of her character and depth of compassion,” says Jeff Dorson, HSLA Director, who has known Holly ever since he moved to Louisiana 33 years ago. “Holly was my mentor, and I continue to look up to her,” adds Dorson.

A copy of the Resolution is enclosed: https://legiscan.com/LA/text/HCR29/id/2379761.