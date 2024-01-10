SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month, and the issue affects people throughout Northwest Louisiana.

The Child and Youth Human Trafficking Coordinator for the “Gingerbread House” in Shreveport said that 119 children were found to be at risk for human trafficking in 2023. Of that group, 14 children were confirmed victims in the nine parishes they serve.

“We say there’s no kid who isn’t truly at risk of being trafficked, but there are things to kind of look out for,” said Olivia Ferguson.

Signs that a child could be a victim of trafficking include frequent absences from school, being excessively tired, or engaging in behaviors they didn’t before, such as consistently getting hair and nails done or having expensive clothes and devices.

The era of social media has also changed the landscape for human trafficking, as a lot of this is now happening online. For instance, according to Ferguson, it is a red flag if a child is reluctant to let you see their phone.

If you spot these signs, the most important thing to do is call law enforcement immediately and report them to the Department of Children and Family Services.