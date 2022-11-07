NEW ORLEANS (BRPROUD) — Hubig’s Pies is back in business ten years after a fire destroyed the bakery.

The New Orleans-famous bakery reopened on Monday, Nov. 7 by the third generation of the Ramsey family, according to Hubig’s website. The original location opened on Dauphine Street in 1921. Today, Hubig’s Pies is operating out of Elmwood.

Louisianans with a sweet tooth for Hubig’s can get their favorite hand pie flavors once again. The bakery will produce six flavors — Apple, Lemon, Peach, Pineapple, Chocolate, and Coconut. Upon reopening, only Apple and Lemon flavors are available.

Hubig’s anticipates bringing back its seasonal flavors — Sweet Potato, Strawberry, Banana, Cherry, Blueberry, and Raspberry — when production allows.

Where to buy Hubig’s Pies?

According to its website, Hubig’s Pies will start by serving the New Orleans area before expanding distribution in the Gulf Coast.

Not in New Orleans or Louisiana? Hand pies can be ordered online at Hubigs.com for $24 a dozen. However, there is a four-dozen minimum per flavor to order.

The hand pies can also be found once again at grocery, convenience, and hardware stores.