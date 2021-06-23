How to register for Louisiana’s ‘Shot at a Million’ vaccine lottery

(KTAL/KMSS) — What would you do with $100,000 or $1 million? Lucky winners will soon find out as Louisiana launches its “Shot at a Million” contest, which is a lottery-style incentive to help boost COVID-19 vaccination rates.

LDH is offering the chance to win $100,000 every week starting July 9th and a grand prize of $1 million at the end of the month to all Louisiana residents ages 18+ who have chosen to receive at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — all you have to do is enter.

Louisiana residents ages 12-17 who have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine are eligible to win one of nine $100,000 scholarships.

As of Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health says more than 300,000 people have signed up for the state’s $1 million COVID-19 vaccination lottery since registration opened on Monday, June 21.

HOW TO ENTER:

To register for the weekly drawings, please click here.

Still need to take your shot? Please visit vaccines.gov/search for more information about statewide vaccination sites and accessibility.

If you would like further information regarding the COVID-19 vaccine initiative in Louisiana and vaccine availability, call the Vaccine Hotline at 1-855-453-0774.

Each entry date will end at 11:59 p.m., and starting July 16, the winners will be revealed every Friday. The drawings will take place on the following dates: