WEST MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — Online betting has taken over the sports industry, and with this comes a large opportunity to fall victim to scams. Better Business Bureau Region 4 Manager, Jo Ann Deal, spoke about ways you can protect yourself from online theft.

“Look for an established and approved service, you can find a whitelisted group of those on ESPN’s website. Read the fine print on incentives, gambling sites and apps often offer incentives or bonuses to new users around major games. But like any sales pitch, These can be deceptive. Be sure to read the fine print carefully.”

Another way scammers often stay one step ahead is by gaining personal information. Fake betting apps and sites often ask for an unusual amount of personal information, and using a debit card versus a credit card makes it easier for them to gain access to your money.

“Use a credit card, as opposed to a debit card, and in that case, you can try to free your losses [in the event of a scam] by contacting the financial institution, or the credit card company.”