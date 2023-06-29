ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Local veterinarians are also seeing the effects from the soaring temperatures. They say more pets are being brought in for heat stroke.

When it’s as hot as it has been this summer, your pets internal body can reach up to 110 degrees during heat stroke. That’s why veterinarians are urging you to watch out for that this summer.

Dr. Lindsay Trahan, said, “Most people don’t realize how bad it can be.”

Dr. Lindsay Trahan with Acadia Medical Center said more and more cases of heat stroke in pets are coming in as we get deeper into summer.

She said heat stroke can happen faster than you think.

“It can be as simple as running after a toy outside,” Dr. Trahan said. “If you’re labs, like to fetch, I don’t really let her fetch her ball much anymore. Just too many laps outside is just way too much for them right now.”

Young dogs, old dogs, and short-nosed dogs are also more likely to have heat stroke.

For these dogs, just hanging out outside can cause it.

“First thing you’re going to see is they’re going to be panting heavily,” Dr. Trahan said. “They’re not going to be able to catch their breath. Their belly is going to be moving in and out really quickly. They’re going to start drooling because they start getting nauseous and very hot.”

She said you may then notice your pet is weak and may act drunk. Your pet could also pass out and their gums may look pale or grey.

At this point, heat stroke could cause organ failure, seizures, and kidney and clotting issues.

Dr. Trahan said you should get them in a shady spot, cool off their paws with water, and get them in the car.

“You can start the process at home,” Dr. Trahan said. “Ultimately, they need to go to the vet as soon as possible. It’s kind of like you are on the way while calling your veterinarian.”

She said fatalities from heat stroke are not uncommon. That’s why it’s crucial to get help right away.

“It’s only the beginning of the summer, and if I can get at least one dog to not get stroke because they’re watching this and don’t really know that it’s a problem, then we’re doing okay,” she said.

Another thing to keep in mind, you should never keep your pets in the car even with the windows crack. Vets say even with the windows down, if the ac is not running, temperatures in your vehicle can easily soar above 110 degrees. At that point, it only takes a couple of minutes for heat stroke to set in.