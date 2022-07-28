BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As the weekend approaches, foodies are invited to splurge on a snack that was made popular in the U.S. sometime between 1910 and 1929, the classic chili dog.

Thursday, July 29 is National Chili Dog Day and observers are encouraged to either make their own version of the meal or purchase one at a local restaurant.

The origins of the chili dog remain up for debate, but many historians feel there are three plausible options when it comes to pinpointing the inventor.

The earliest option goes back to 1910 and lands on two brothers from Detroit, Michigan named Bill and Gust Keros. They’re said to have invented the dog in their diner around that time.

Others believe the invention was the product of a man named George Todoroff in 1914. Also from Michigan, Todoroff is said to have come up with the dog upon creating his “famous Coney Island chili sauce” in his Jackson Coney Island eatery.

Still others credit a Los Angeles man named Art Elkind. It was supposedly 1929 when Elkind came up with the recipe by pouring chili on top of caseless hot dogs.

Regardless of the chili dog’s origins, it’s still widely popular in our day.

Chili dog fans in Baton Rouge can click here to purchase one with a coupon at Wienerschnitzel or click here to purchase one from Sonic.

But home chefs who prefer to spend a little time in the kitchen may want to try their hand at an Italian take on the classic recipe featured on the Today Show’s website earlier this month. So, if you’re feeling adventurous, check out the recipe for ‘Bolo Dogs’ here.

However you chose to celebrate, we hope you enjoy National Chili Dog Day.