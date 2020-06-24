How Louisiana Nursing homes, Assisted livings facilities are dealing with extended Phase two guidelines

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – As Louisiana stays in Phase Two, families who have relatives in nursing homes will have to wait a little longer for visitations.

Under Phase Two guidelines, visits to nursing homes and assisted living facilities are prohibited.

Had Louisiana moved into Phase three, some sort of visitations would have resumed.

The elderly are considered among the most at risk group.

Staff at Ascension Oaks Nursing And Rehab Center say they are taking care of residents during the pandemic as best they can.

According to the CDC, nursing home residents now account for over 30% of Covid-19 deaths nationwide.



