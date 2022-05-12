BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In recent months, housing has been a major topic of interest around the country, with many would-be buyers noting that prices are simply out of reach.

A recent study found that the average rate on a 30-year home loan climbed to around 4.7% and that potential buyers who applied for home loans in February faced a median monthly mortgage payment of $1,653, according to the Associated Press.

This month, East Baton Rouge (EBR) Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will provide locals with an in-depth look at the state of housing in the capital area.

Broome is inviting the public to a Tuesday, May 17 panel discussion regarding the issue. The meeting will take place at the River Center Library in Downtown, and it will begin at 6 p.m.

Mayor Broome issued a statement regarding the panel, saying, “We are bringing together community leaders along with state and local officials for a conversation on the challenges to create safe, affordable housing in our community. These stakeholders represent the strongest thought leaders and change agents on the ground who are focused on solutions to the deep and stark inequities in housing access.”

Panelists will include:

-Joshua Hollins, Executive Director, Louisiana Housing Corporation (LHC)

-Michelle Wheaton, Vice President and Gulf Coast Director, Enterprise Community Partners

-J. Daniels, Executive Director, the EBRP Housing Authority

-Tasha Saunders, Director, Mayor’s Office of Community Development



Click here to register to attend.