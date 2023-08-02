BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A week before some students in our area return to school Louisiana State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley will host a press conference in Bossier City to share LEAP test results for the 2022-2023 school year.

The leader of the state’s education department will make the announcement from the Cyber Innovation Center on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Brumley will share how schools and school systems scored on state standardized tests.

All Louisiana public and charter school students in grades three through twelve on academic standards for ELA (English language arts), math, science, and social studies. Student scores are reported as unsatisfactory, approaching basic, basic, mastery, and advanced. Achieving a score of mastery or advanced is considered proficient; or ready for the next grade level.

LEAP results for 2021-2022, the first full year that students attended school without a hybrid learning model integrated, LEAP scores showed that mastery rates for students in grades 3-8 increased by three points in math and ELA had an 80 percent improved mastery rate in Louisiana school systems compared to the year before.