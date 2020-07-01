House and Senate green light bill granting hazard pay to frontline workers

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33)(FOX 44) – Community members put on free concerts and food fundraisers for frontline workers. Now the state has decided it’s their turn to show appreciation for essentials.



“We tried not to leave anybody out. We now have the workers the small businesses,” State Rep. Sam Jenkins says.

State rep. Sam jenkins idea was to compensate them with mone, 250 dollars to be specific. He spearheaded a bill that would give checks to grocery store workers medical personnel and other essentials working through this pandemic. Mike chutz with ems, says most first responders won’t qualify based on salary alone.



“Anything these people can get as recognition for part what they’ve been through would be great,”Chutz says.

The checks come with their own set of stipulations. To qualify.You’d need to make under 50,000 dollars in the last year and be able to prove that you worked at least 200 hours away from home between march 22nd and may 14th. It’s also an application process, so it’s first come first serve for about 200,000 people.

“I would like to see more for police fire, ems people like that. People that had to work and were exposed to it on a daily basis. “

But, on the other hand, some medical workers, like Ralph Dautrerive, say that money should go to people making less than the $50,00 dollar threshold.

“People that are earning less than fifty-thousand dollars deserve the 250 dollars and they can appreciate it more than people that are living in an area way above the poverty line,” Dauterive says.

With that being said, both Chutz and Dauterive say this is a step in the right direction for all essential employees whether everyone qualifies or not.