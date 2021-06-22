Hot cars can kill: AG Jeff Landry offers tips to protect Louisiana children

BATON ROUGE, LA – School is out, summer is here, and the weather is hot. So Attorney General Jeff Landry is encouraging Louisiana parents and guardians to practice safety when it comes to children and hot vehicles, especially amid the tragic news of a 2-year-old boy dying after being left inside hot car in Iberia Parish.



“There have been over 700 hot car deaths in the last 20 years; and unfortunately, a Louisiana family recently lost a child in this heartbreaking manner,” said Attorney General Landry. “Louisiana is one of the top states in the Nation to suffer hot car deaths so, as we lift up in prayer our mourning New Iberia neighbors, let us also take the steps necessary to help prevent these fatalities in the future.”

According to Kids and Car Safety, 56% of hot car deaths are the result of children being unknowingly left in vehicles and about 26% get in on their own and become trapped. To help reduce the chances of this happening, Attorney General Landry offers caregivers of children the following tips: