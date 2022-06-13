NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A funeral procession on a hot day may be the cause of death for this New Orleans horse.

The horse, named Bradley, was owned by Charbonnet Funeral Home (Mid City Carriages.)

The Humane Society of Louisiana shared the sad news on social media after receiving a call from the funeral home.

Bradley collapsed after working as the carriage horse for the hearse at the funeral of the two young river drowning victims.

Jeff Dorson, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Louisiana, says Bradley most likely succumbed to heat exhaustion and died.

No further information is available at this time.

A second line was held for Bradley Saturday night, at Tubafats Square.