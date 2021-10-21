Hooters of Louisiana releases statement on employee uniforms

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This month Hooters employees expressed their distaste for the newest uniform on social media — particularly pointing out the lack of length to their shorts.

Women compared the new shorts to the traditional shorts in TikToks, showing viewers the lack of fabric in the new uniform.

Hooters of Louisiana, LLC released a statement saying they will not be changing their uniforms.

The full statement reads:

“Hooters of Louisiana, LLC, who owns and operates 9 Hooters locations since 1991 in New Orleans, Slidell, Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Houma, and Lafayette, will not be changing their iconic uniform shorts & uniform tops that has made the brand universally famous.

The famous uniform has been worn in all Louisiana Hooters locations for the last 30 years and we gave no consideration to changing this uniform and there are no plans to change the uniform in the future.“

Hooters of America also issued a statement about uniforms, making it clear that employees will have the choice of wearing the traditional uniforms or the new uniforms.

“We work continuously with our Hooters Girls to refresh and update the image of our brand ambassadors and to empower them to feel their best while at work,” a portion of the statement reads.

