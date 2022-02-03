NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they are investigating the discovery of a body of an unidentified man Wednesday in a Natchitoches oxidation pond as a homicide.

Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright says an intensive investigation involving detectives with Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, the LaSalle Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Natchitoches police led to the discovery of the body in an oxidation pond near the Payne sub-division around 8:30 p.m.

NPSO detectives and a Lasalle Parish detective found the body shortly after arriving on the scene with boats and lighting equipment. The body was taken to Shreveport for an autopsy to determine positive identification and the manner and cause of death.

Sheriff Wright said that detectives are traveling to Shreveport Thursday morning for the autopsy.

Due to the sensitivity of the investigation police are not releasing any more information, but will release more as more becomes available.