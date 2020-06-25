HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: 19-year-old charged with 2nd Degree Murder

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD)– A death originally being investigated as a suicide turns out to be a homicide. Now a 19-year-old Monroe man faces a second-degree murder charge.

Andre D. Lewis is now behind bars in connection to the death of 19-year-old Erick D. Goodin.

Andre D. Lewis, 19 years old

It happened on Monday night at the Parkview Apartments. Officials say when they arrived Goodin was found unresponsive inside an apartment. Goodin was found with a gunshot wound.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the wound did not appear to be self-inflicted.

During the investigation, Lewis became a possible suspect after admitting to removing evidence from the scene. Officials say Lewis later admitted to shooting Goodin a single time. He repeatedly stated the shooting was an accident.

Lewis has been booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. His bond has been set at $350,000.

