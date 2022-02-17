HOMER, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Homer man was sentenced Wednesday after photos of him with a dead bald eagle led to federal charges.

Daniel Glenn Smith was sentenced to 30 days in prison and one year of probation for the unlawful possession of a bald eagle feather. Photos of Smith with a dead bald eagle started an investigation by the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. When searched, the feather was found in Smith’s vehicle.

During the investigation, Smith admitted he killed the eagle and kept the feather.

“The American bald eagle is a symbol of our American freedom and is an endangered species,” said U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown. “This defendant did not take this symbol seriously, nor the laws that prohibit anyone from killing or possessing even a feather of a bald eagle. These laws were created to protect our wildlife and we will continue to prosecute individuals who abuse those laws.”

Smith was previously on probation from hunting violations involving other wildlife and prohibited from owning a firearm for a year.