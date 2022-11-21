HAYNESVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three structures were burned in the town of Haynesville last night, including a historic Methodist church, a home on McDonald Street, and a mobile home on Pine Street, according to Chief Mark Furlow of the Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department.

Furlow says the Louisiana Office of the State Fire Marshal made an arrest in connection with at least two of the fires.

The old Methodist Church in Haynesville, La., before and after the fire on 11/20/2022. Before photo by Jaclyn Tripp/KTAL Staff. After photo by Fire Chief Mark Furlow, Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department.

The Haynesville Volunteer Fire Department reports all three of the structures burned last night were vacant buildings.

“The only thing standing now are the brick walls,” Furlow says of the old Methodist church. “It’s sickening.”

One of the walls of the historic church has already fallen onto a nearby avenue, knocking down telephone poles.

“It’s just a mess,” says Furlow.

Furlow also reports extensive damage to the mobile home on Pine Street.

More information will be provided to the public as it becomes available.