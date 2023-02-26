NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — St. Paul’s won its 11th state soccer title on Saturday, beating Dutchtown 2-0 at Strawberry Stadium in Hammond.

Daniel Wayert scored the first goal in the 19th minute off MVP Owen Spath’s long throw-in. Wayert called it an “easy goal,” as the ball fell right to his foot off the head of a Dutchtown defender.

Killian Henderson, the second goal scorer, has quite the back story.

Firstly, February 25, the day of the game, is his birthday. Secondly, he has not scored a single goal this season.