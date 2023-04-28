NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Thursday afternoon, No. 10 C.E. Byrd took Game 1, 6-2, in the Yellow Jackets’ three-game series with 7th-seeded Brother Martin at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium.

Kevin Robinson was Byrd’s star player, pitching a complete game. But before he even toed the rubber, Robinson set the tone at the plate in the top of the first. The three-hole hitter/pitcher turned on Gavin Simeon’s fastball, smashing a hard line drive that landed just right of the left-field line and rolled all the way to the wall. Robinson’s double scored two runners in an eventual three-run first inning, and he retired the first three batters in the bottom-half.

Byrd went on to score one run each in the third, fourth and seventh innings as Brother Martin scored one each in the third and fourth. Each team had eight hits and three errors.

Check back for full story and see highlights in the WGNO Media Player above.

Game 2 will start at 4 p.m. on Friday at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium with an if-necessary Game 3 set for 7 p.m.