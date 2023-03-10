LAKE CHARLES, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana High School Athletic Association is hosting the final two rounds of the boy’s basketball playoffs at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., starting with semifinal play on Thursday.

In the first of five games on the day, No. 2-seed Lincoln Prep defeated 3-seed Crescent City, 62-56, in the Division IV Select semis.

Crescent City head coach Brandon Russ talked to media after the game.

“It was a battle, we expected it to be a battle,” he said.

“This first time with this group and this kind of experience and they are all young, freshmen and sophomores, so I mean that’s a big part of an inexperienced club. And they’ve seen how it is. I think it’s going to motivate him to be ready for next year.”

Top-seed Madison Prep defeats No. 5 Shaw, 46-28

In the second game, No.1-seed Madison Prep sent Archbishop Shaw packing with an 18-point Division II Select semifinal win.

With the victory, the Chargers advance to the championship game on Saturday to face reigning state champions, Carver (No. 6).

Shaw head coach Wesley Laurendine was joined in the post-game presser by guard Kameron Johnson and center Christian Creppel.

Carver comeback lifts Rams over Peabody, 46-44

The defending LHSAA Division II Select state champions punched their ticket to the finals with a thrilling come-from-behind win over No. 2-seed Peabody.

Jaylon Hicks led the No. 6 Rams in scoring with 16. He also recorded seven rebounds, five assists and three blocks. Daijon Leatherman followed with 14 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Rashad Mitchell topped Peabody scorers with 12.

Carver, who defeated McMain in last year’s title game after losing to the Mustangs in 2021, will face Madison Prep at Burton Coliseum on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Ponchatoula defeats Ruston in Division I Non-select semis

Third-seed Ponchatoula punched their ticket to the LHSAA Division I Non-select championship game with a 62-55 win over No. 2 Ruston.

Junior Allen Graves led the way with a 20-point, 19-rebound double-double.

Here is head coach Tom Taylor, Allen Graves, and Cam Collier after the win:

With the win, the Green Wave advance to Saturday’s final in Burton Coliseum where they will face No. 1 New Iberia.

Ruston head coach Ryan Bond talked with media after the game.