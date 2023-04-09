METAIRIE (WGNO) — John Curtis played great defense in its 2-1 victory over Jesuit on Saturday at John Ryan Stadium. The Patriots turned three double plays including a crucial one that ended the sixth inning.

Senior Michael O’Brien slid home safely in the sixth inning thanks to a Andrew Martinez RBI groundball. O’Brien’s effort to beat the tag turned out to be the game-winning run.

You can watch the play in the WGNO Media Player above or on WGNO’s YouTube Channel.

John Curtis (17-7-1, 7-2 District 9-5A) sits one game back of Catholic League leader Brother Martin, while Jesuit (21-6, 6-3) is two games back.

The Patriots will host the Blue Jays in Game 2 on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at Mike Miley Stadium.