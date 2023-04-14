DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) — You could not script a better Thursday night of rivalry baseball between the Destrehan Wildcats and Hahnville Tigers — perfect weather, homeruns, and a triple play. Unfortunately for the home team Wildcats, it was only Hahnville that enjoyed the latter two.

Rarely do you find a game-changing defensive play in the bottom of the first inning.

The Wildcats had Walker Dew on first and and Shane Lee on second with no outs and cleanup John Carmichael at the plate, and five seconds after Carmichael’s bat hit the ball, the inning was over.

Carmichael hit one to third baseman Talan Theriot, who caught the line drive, threw it to Jake Risinger at second before Lee could get back to the base, and Risinger heaved the ball to Jaden Rosales at first for a 5 (unassisted) -4-3 triple play!

Carmichael came up to bat again in the third with the bases loaded when Hahnville pitcher Noah Chauvin hit the batter and gave Destrehan a 1-0 lead. Next batter Jayse DeGruy hit a sacrifice fly to right field for a 2-0 lead after three.

Hahnville answered with one run in each of the next three innings including a solo homerun by Chase Morales in the fourth and RBI doubles by Truman Moyer and Jaden Rosales in the fifth and sixth, respectively.

With a 3-2 lead, Tigers shortstop Aidan Machado cranked one over the left field wall for a 2-run homerun in the top of the seventh. Winning pitcher Noah Chauvin left two runners stranded and struck out one in the final frame.

Chauvin finished with two Ks and only two hits and two runs allowed, while Destrehan’s Carmichael struck out seven and gave up eight hits. Both pitchers went the distance.

The Tigers (19-11, 5-2) swept the Wildcats (21-10, 5-2) in the District 7-5A two-game series thanks to Tuesday night’s 2-1 walkoff win.