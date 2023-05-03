WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On May 2, 2023, a Highland Elementary student had his wish granted. Asher Brown was diagnosed with leukemia at the age of three and battled with it for three years.

Asher is now in remission, and his Make-A-Wish was to travel to Hawaii and see volcanoes and Pearl Harbor. On May 3, 2023, Asher will be headed to Hawaii with his parents.



