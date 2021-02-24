High school juniors and seniors can take ACT exam for free with waiver

The subject tests will immediately end for U.S. students and will be phased out for international students by June. (Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Louisiana Office of Student Financial Assistance (LOSFA) announced today that high school juniors and seniors looking to take the ACT exam can do so for free with a waiver.

Students must meet qualifications for the waiver, which can be obtained through any high school counselor’s office.

An ACT Fee Waiver covers the testing registration and late fees for a full ACT with writing or no writing, or section retesting. Students are eligible to receive four fee waivers to use in their junior and senior year.

The fee waiver also covers the cost for students to have one ACT score report sent to their high school, and six ACT score reports sent to up to six colleges of their choice. This benefits students because ACT charges $13 to send score reports if a student makes such a request after they have already taken the test. Students who register for the ACT with an ACT Fee Waiver also have access to test prep tools, such as “The Official ACT Self-Paced Course, Powered by Kaplan.”

This fee waiver is for the 2020-2021 academic year.

The next ACT test date is April 17, 2021, students must register for this test by March 12.

Due to lack of awareness, the ACT Fee Waivers have been underutilized. According to data from ACT, in the 2017-2018 academic year, 22,041 fee waivers were issued to qualified Louisiana students. Of that number 5,638 students (25.6 percent) did not take advantage of the opportunity to take the ACT for free.