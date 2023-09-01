The 2023 high school football season got underway Thursday night, in Acadiana.

The Southside Sharks looked to avenge a 2022 loss to Notre Dame in the first game of the season at their home field, at St. Martinville High School.

Southside ran the ball with Ramon Singleton all night, as Singleton score the first two Shark touchdowns. Notre Dame fell behind 21-6 at half time, but closed the lead to 21-18 late in the 2nd half. Unfortunately, the Pios couldn’t convert on extra points, and that proved to be a bit of a problem as Southside won 27-18.

Notre Dame returns home to Crowley to host St. Martinville in week two. The Sharks host Carencro in week two.

In other Thursday action: Loreauville beat Erath, 45-34.

Ascension Episcopal beat Plaquemine, 23-20

Also, Breaux Bridge beat Franklin 16-7.

